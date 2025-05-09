Macron: In the event of Russian aggression, French troops will be in Poland within days

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that France is prepared to deploy its troops on Polish territory in a matter of days in the event of armed Russian aggression against Poland.

Source: Macron on 9 May during a special press conference with the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk; Ukrinform; European Pravda

Details: Macron said that the decisions France can make according to its Constitution, the organisation of the armed forces, the constant investments made by the country and the quality of the personnel and command, "all allow for it to be said that I have no doubt that such a deployment would be possible in the event of any aggression".

Advertisement:

As proof of the French soldiers' capabilities, he brought up the fact that French troops were in Romania only five days after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"No other European country was able to do it that quickly and to that extent. So, we have that capability and it will obviously be put to use if such aggression does occur," emphasised Macron.

Earlier on Friday 9 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that meetings of the coalition of the willing, a group of nations prepared to support the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, would be held on 10 May, though he did not disclose their format. Macron confirmed that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place in a hybrid format in Kyiv on 10 May.

Advertisement:

As is known, the so-called coalition of the willing led by France and the UK has been working for several weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to guarantee the future "ceasefire".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!