All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches large-scale combined attack on Kyiv, causing fires and injuring four people across entire city – photos, video

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 02:10
Russia launches large-scale combined attack on Kyiv, causing fires and injuring four people across entire city – photos, video

Russia launched a large-scale air attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June. Damage and fires were reported in seven districts of the capital. Residential buildings, non-residential premises, schools, a business centre and a garage cooperative were damaged. At least four people sustained injuries.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Klitschko reported that a drone crashed in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. Debris fell and caused destruction reportedly in the Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

Advertisement:
Фото:
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: Suspilne

A residential building caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, injuring a woman. Another building was damaged, and a fire was also reported in a business centre building.

In the Darnytskyi district, drone debris fell on a house, and another person was injured. A warehouse and a forest belt also burned down. A garage cooperative was damaged.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris hit a school and residential buildings, destroying one house and damaging two floors in another. A fire broke out in an office building, and a pharmacy was on fire.

In the Holosiivskyi district, damage to a business centre was reported.

In the Desnianskyi district, a car caught fire due to falling debris from a downed UAV.

In the Podilskyi district, non-residential premises were damaged.

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in a high-rise building.

Фото:
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: Suspilne

The air-raid warning lasted more than five hours. The all-clear was given at 05:10. As of 06:00, four people were reported injured.

Background: At around 02:00, explosions rocked Kyiv, as Russia struck the city with ballistic missiles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivdronesair defence
Advertisement:
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
All News
Kyiv
Kyiv bids farewell to emergency workers killed while dealing with aftermath of Russian attack
Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss frontline situation and pressure on Russia
Office building damaged in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
12:59
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June
12:49
Ukraine mobilises 27,000 people monthly, Russia 40,000–50,000, says Zelenskyy
12:28
Ukrainian Air Force release footage showing drones, downed in Odesa Oblast, fall into sea
12:23
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
12:10
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
11:58
Kyiv attacked by Russian drones carrying shrapnel
11:52
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
11:25
Russia to help North Korea establish production of Shahed drones – Ukraine's intelligence chief
11:14
Russia bombards Donetsk Oblast 27 times in 24 hours, killing three and injuring eight people – photos
10:57
Large fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast as Russian attack ignites industrial facility – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: