Russia launches large-scale combined attack on Kyiv, causing fires and injuring four people across entire city – photos, video

Russia launched a large-scale air attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June. Damage and fires were reported in seven districts of the capital. Residential buildings, non-residential premises, schools, a business centre and a garage cooperative were damaged. At least four people sustained injuries.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Klitschko reported that a drone crashed in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. Debris fell and caused destruction reportedly in the Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Suspilne

A residential building caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, injuring a woman. Another building was damaged, and a fire was also reported in a business centre building.

In the Darnytskyi district, drone debris fell on a house, and another person was injured. A warehouse and a forest belt also burned down. A garage cooperative was damaged.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris hit a school and residential buildings, destroying one house and damaging two floors in another. A fire broke out in an office building, and a pharmacy was on fire.

In the Holosiivskyi district, damage to a business centre was reported.

In the Desnianskyi district, a car caught fire due to falling debris from a downed UAV.

In the Podilskyi district, non-residential premises were damaged.

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in a high-rise building.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: Suspilne

The air-raid warning lasted more than five hours. The all-clear was given at 05:10. As of 06:00, four people were reported injured.

Background: At around 02:00, explosions rocked Kyiv, as Russia struck the city with ballistic missiles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!