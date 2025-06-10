Teenager injured in Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June dies

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Sumy on 3 June. Photo: Kordon.Media

A teenager injured in a Russian strike on the city of Sumy on 3 June has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from that attack to six.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 17-year-old boy who was injured in the enemy attack on Sumy on 3 June has died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life for almost a week."

Advertisement:

Details: Hryhorov added that the death toll from that Russian attack had increased to six people.

Background: On 3 June, Russian forces struck central Sumy using a long-range multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). Initially, three people were reported killed and 25 injured, including three children and three adults in a serious condition. Later, the death toll rose to five.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!