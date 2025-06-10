All Sections
Russian bomb kills one and injures two in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 June 2025, 17:38
Destruction caused by the Russian attack. All photos: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Russian forces have attacked the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring three.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on the city of Kupiansk on 10 June. Over 30 houses have been damaged. The strike has killed a 70-year-old man. Two civilians aged 68 and 38 have been injured."

Details: In the village of Vilkhuvatka, a man was injured by a first-person view drone strike and taken to a medical facility.

Investigative teams, bomb disposal teams and forensic experts are working at the scene.

The police report that investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

 
 
 
 

