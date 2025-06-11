Russian drone hits civilian car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian vehicle in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 11 June.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two people have been injured in an enemy first-person view drone attack. The Russians targeted a civilian vehicle in Malokaterynivka."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov said that the vehicle had been damaged, and the people injured in the attack are receiving medical assistance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!