All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone hits civilian car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 07:21
Russian drone hits civilian car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people
A Russian drone. Photo: residents of Kherson Oblast for Ukrainska Pravda

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian vehicle in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 11 June.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two people have been injured in an enemy first-person view drone attack. The Russians targeted a civilian vehicle in Malokaterynivka."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov said that the vehicle had been damaged, and the people injured in the attack are receiving medical assistance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
Russian drones attack Kharkiv, killing 2 and injuring 57, including 8 children – video, photos
Firefighting operation ongoing in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack – video, photos
Journalists identify Russian soldiers who received medical treatment in Belarus after march on Kyiv – photos
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians hit house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, injuring one man – photo
Drones target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant training centre, IAEA warns of risks
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
RECENT NEWS
11:44
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
11:33
Russian drone kills woman in Donetsk Oblast – photos
11:09
Lithuanian Parliament speaker: GPS disruptions will persist until Russia ends war in Ukraine
10:52
Russian bombs hit Kupiansk, damaging over 80 buildings – photos
10:50
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation
10:38
Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast
09:42
Russians hit Kharkiv with Molniya drone
09:35
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show
08:42
Russian attack destroys building and agricultural equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
08:20
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day, half of them on Pokrovsk and two other fronts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: