Russian drone hits civilian car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people
Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 07:21
Two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian vehicle in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 11 June.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Two people have been injured in an enemy first-person view drone attack. The Russians targeted a civilian vehicle in Malokaterynivka."
Details: Fedorov said that the vehicle had been damaged, and the people injured in the attack are receiving medical assistance.
