European Commission responds calmly to Slovak PM's threats to block 18th package of sanctions against Russia

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 June 2025, 14:41
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission will discuss with Slovakia its concerns about potential challenges associated with the cessation of Russian energy supplies to the EU to ensure a unanimous vote by all EU member states for the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Source: Paula Pinho, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, at a briefing in Brussels on 11 June, in response to a question from a European Pravda correspondent.

Details: The European Commission spokesperson commented on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s statement about how he would block the 18th package of sanctions against Russia until the EU proposes a solution to the "crisis situation" that Slovakia will face after the complete cessation of Russian energy imports to the EU.

Quote from Paula Pinho: "All the preceding 17 packages were adopted with unanimity of the 27 member states. That remains our objective also for the 18th, and therefore obviously we do our homework in terms of reaching out to all the member states in discussing with them how this can be in the interest of all, and also how we can address possible concerns."

This time, Paula Pinho said, the European Commission is "working with all member states, obviously also including Slovakia; listening to concerns, see how they can be addressed".

"Over the past years and since the war started, we've been working very closely with all member states precisely to gradually phase out the imports of fossil fuels from Russia with success so far," Paula Pinho.

The spokesperson for the European Commission said that the Commission will soon propose a new legislative initiative to completely phase out Russian energy resources in the EU.

Background:

  • On 10 June, the European Commission presented the 18th sanctions package.
  • Slovak PM Robert Fico said he would not support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia "unless the European Commission proposes a real solution to the crisis situation Slovakia will face after the complete halt of gas, oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia".

