Russians attack utility workers in Kherson with drone: two injured

Russian forces have attacked municipal service employees in the city of Kherson using a drone, leaving two people injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: At approximately 12:20 in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, Russian forces launched a drone attack targeting workers from one of the city’s municipal companies.

As a result, two employees aged 32 and 43 sustained blast injuries.

They are currently in hospital, where doctors are carrying out examinations and providing them with the necessary medical assistance, the administration reported.

