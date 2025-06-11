All Sections
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to four after Russian strike

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 June 2025, 19:23
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of 10-11 June has risen to four.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 59-year-old woman who had been taken to hospital in a serious condition has died. Her husband also died in hospital this morning."

Details: Syniehubov added that rescue workers had discovered the body of another woman under the rubble on the premises of a civilian company in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. 

Efforts are ongoing to retrieve her body from under the rubble.

Background: On the night of 10-11 June, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with 17 Shahed-type loitering munitions. Two people were killed and 60 others, including 9 children, sustained injuries as a result of the large-scale attack on the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. The strikes also damaged residential buildings, trolleybuses, playgrounds and production facilities.

KharkivRusso-Ukrainian war
