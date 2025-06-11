Putin calls for major upgrade to Russia's Ground Forces

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has directed his military command to substantially enhance the combat capabilities of Russia’s ground forces.

Source: Putin’s statement at a meeting on the state armaments programme, as reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian Telegram channel Smotri

Quote: "The ground forces remain the dominant force in conducting modern military operations of any scale and intensity. It is crucial to enhance their combat capabilities as quickly as possible, to establish a solid foundation for development and to ensure the creation of advanced weapons systems with the highest tactical and technical specifications and modernisation potential."

Details: Alongside this, Putin instructed the development of the Russian navy.

Background: Putin previously claimed that 95% of Russia’s nuclear triad consists of modern weapons, asserting this as the highest figure globally. He directed officials to prioritise nuclear weapons as a cornerstone of Russia’s sovereignty in the new state armaments programme, set for 2027–2036.

