All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin calls for major upgrade to Russia's Ground Forces

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 11 June 2025, 21:55
Putin calls for major upgrade to Russia's Ground Forces
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has directed his military command to substantially enhance the combat capabilities of Russia’s ground forces.

Source: Putin’s statement at a meeting on the state armaments programme, as reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian Telegram channel Smotri

Quote: "The ground forces remain the dominant force in conducting modern military operations of any scale and intensity. It is crucial to enhance their combat capabilities as quickly as possible, to establish a solid foundation for development and to ensure the creation of advanced weapons systems with the highest tactical and technical specifications and modernisation potential."

Advertisement:

Details: Alongside this, Putin instructed the development of the Russian navy.

Background: Putin previously claimed that 95% of Russia’s nuclear triad consists of modern weapons, asserting this as the highest figure globally. He directed officials to prioritise nuclear weapons as a cornerstone of Russia’s sovereignty in the new state armaments programme, set for 2027–2036.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Serbian president says his country ready to take on reconstruction of one or two Ukrainian cities or regions
Zelenskyy on EU's 18th sanctions package: It can be stronger
Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence
Ukraine grants Poland authorisation to conduct exhumations in Lviv
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
All News
Putin
Putin claims Russia has world's most advanced nuclear triad
Germany's spy chief: Russians support Putin and his war
Zelenskyy: We're very close to point when Russia can be forced to end this war
RECENT NEWS
21:55
Putin calls for major upgrade to Russia's Ground Forces
21:30
German Chancellor rejects Social Democratic Party's calls for restoring relations with Russia
21:18
Putin claims Russia has world's most advanced nuclear triad
20:54
Participants of Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit support Kyiv's path to NATO
20:28
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: three injured
20:15
Serbian president says his country ready to take on reconstruction of one or two Ukrainian cities or regions
20:00
Zelenskyy: Russia aims to seize Odesa and reach borders with Moldova and Romania
19:35
Zelenskyy on EU's 18th sanctions package: It can be stronger
19:26
EU foreign policy chief says EU can lower price cap on Russian oil without US involvement
19:23
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to four after Russian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: