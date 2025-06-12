All Sections
Russia claims to have downed over 40 Ukrainian drones in just three hours

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 12 June 2025, 00:50
Russia claims to have downed over 40 Ukrainian drones in just three hours
UAV. Photo: Militarnyi

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence forces downed 44 "Ukrainian drones" from 21:00 to 00:00 Moscow time.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems destroyed forty-four Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles from 21:00 on 11 June to 00:00 on 12 June [Moscow time]."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the "Ukrainian drones" had been downed over two Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Russian air defences allegedly downed 38 drones over Russia's Belgorod Oblast, four over Bryansk Oblast and two over temporarily occupied Crimea.

