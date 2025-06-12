All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Russia is simply lying to Trump

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 June 2025, 11:50
Zelenskyy: Russia is simply lying to Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that US President Donald Trump has the leverage to end the war between Russia and Ukraine – but to do so, he must understand what game Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is playing.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Axel Springer Global Reporters Network, as reported by European Pravda  

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Russia "is simply lying to Trump".

Advertisement:

"Most heads of state and government share my opinion, and I very much hope that America sees and understands this. That is the most important thing. How you respond to that is America’s decision," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Trump has the power to stop the war because "Putin understands nothing but strength, and America has that strength".

He also emphasised that Trump is aware that the Kremlin is not entirely sincere about the war.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia could only be victorious if the West abandoned Ukraine.

In his opinion, an American withdrawal from the war would be an ideal scenario for Putin.

When asked about the quarrel between the US and Ukrainian leaders in the Oval Office in February, Zelenskyy ironically replied that he did not believe that the incident had brought them closer together, while emphasising that it was now in the past.

"Today we must do everything we can to ensure that the next meeting in the Oval Office is successful for both countries," he stressed.

Zelenskyy said that the United States and Ukraine had resumed a constructive dialogue. He added that a personal, friendly meeting between the presidents took place in the Vatican in April.

Background:

  • Trump recently shared details of a recent conversation with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, including his idea that Ukraine and Russia should be allowed to "fight for a while" because it would be easier to stop them later.
  • He also compared the Russo-Ukrainian war to two children fighting like crazy.
  • "Sometimes, and this is me speaking, maybe in a negative sense, you see two young children fighting like crazy. They hate each other and are fighting in the park, and you try to pull them apart; they don’t want to be pulled. Sometimes it’s better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," he said.
  • In response, Zelenskyy said that Putin is a murderer, not a child on a playground.  

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpwarRussia
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy considers Serbian president's visit important, as he witnessed war firsthand
Zelenskyy: Putin exploits peace talks to avoid sanctions
Zelenskyy: Russia aims to seize Odesa and reach borders with Moldova and Romania
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: