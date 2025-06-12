Russian fibre-optic drones no threat to Sumy yet, says Ukrainska Pravda

Russian first-person view drones using fibre-optic communication do not currently pose a significant threat to Sumy’s residents.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article: Are you advancing on Tyotkino? We keep making the same mistake: What’s happening in Sumy as Russian forces push forward (English translation coming soon)

Details: The operational range of these drones is approximately 15 km, while the distance from the nearest Russian positions to Sumy is at least 18-20 km. Moreover, drone launch points are typically set 5 km away from the contact line.

Quote from a chief sergeant from a Ukrainian UAV unit operating in Sumy Oblast: "Everyone measures from the grey zone or the edge of the occupied area and says it’s 20-25 km to Sumy. But the launch point is at least 5 km from the contact line, so if the Russians are 20-25 km from Sumy, the drone’s range needs to cover 35 km."

Details: He notes that the effectiveness of these drones decreases significantly with distance: the farther they fly, the less they can carry. At such ranges, a drone might only carry an F-1 grenade, insufficient for causing significant damage. Thus, using such drones to attack a rear city like Sumy is currently impractical.

"There’s no point in wasting a fibre-optic drone just to scare a civilian in the rear," the sergeant concludes.

Russian Telegram channels have claimed that Russia is developing fibre-optic FPV drones with a range of up to 50 kilometres. If this technology is implemented, it could alter the situation around Sumy. However, Ukrainska Pravda has found that such development would likely take several months.

Background: In January, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia is increasing its use of drones controlled via fibre optic cable. These drones allow Russian troops to effectively circumvent Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities.

