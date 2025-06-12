All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian fibre-optic drones no threat to Sumy yet, says Ukrainska Pravda

Olha Kyrylenko, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 June 2025, 12:48
Russian fibre-optic drones no threat to Sumy yet, says Ukrainska Pravda
Ukrainian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian first-person view drones using fibre-optic communication do not currently pose a significant threat to Sumy’s residents.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article: Are you advancing on Tyotkino? We keep making the same mistake: What’s happening in Sumy as Russian forces push forward (English translation coming soon)

Details: The operational range of these drones is approximately 15 km, while the distance from the nearest Russian positions to Sumy is at least 18-20 km. Moreover, drone launch points are typically set 5 km away from the contact line.

Advertisement:

Quote from a chief sergeant from a Ukrainian UAV unit operating in Sumy Oblast: "Everyone measures from the grey zone or the edge of the occupied area and says it’s 20-25 km to Sumy. But the launch point is at least 5 km from the contact line, so if the Russians are 20-25 km from Sumy, the drone’s range needs to cover 35 km." 

Details: He notes that the effectiveness of these drones decreases significantly with distance: the farther they fly, the less they can carry. At such ranges, a drone might only carry an F-1 grenade, insufficient for causing significant damage. Thus, using such drones to attack a rear city like Sumy is currently impractical.

"There’s no point in wasting a fibre-optic drone just to scare a civilian in the rear," the sergeant concludes.

Russian Telegram channels have claimed that Russia is developing fibre-optic FPV drones with a range of up to 50 kilometres. If this technology is implemented, it could alter the situation around Sumy. However, Ukrainska Pravda has found that such development would likely take several months.

Background: In January, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia is increasing its use of drones controlled via fibre optic cable. These drones allow Russian troops to effectively circumvent Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumydrones
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
Sumy
Russia used Grad rocket artillery in deadly Sumy attack on 3 June
Teenager injured in Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June dies
No grounds for evacuation from Sumy at present, say local authorities
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: