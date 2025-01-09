All Sections
Russian forces increasingly using drones controlled via fibre optic cable – ISW

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 9 January 2025, 03:31
A Ukrainian drone operator. Stock photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Russia is increasing its use of drones controlled via fibre optic cable. These drones allow Russian troops to effectively circumvent Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: According to ISW analysts, Russian forces are increasingly deploying drones connected to fibre optic cables to oppose Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities.

One Ukrainian brigade spokesperson said that these drones are being deployed along the entire line of contact.

Despite their frequent deployment, these drones are still not being used in a methodical manner. Fibre optic drones have some disadvantages: they are slower and less manoeuvrable than FPV drones, leaving them more susceptible to small arms fire.

Quote: "A Russian milblogger claimed on 8 January that Russian forces were the first to successfully develop and integrate fiber-optic drones into combat operations in Ukraine but cautioned that Ukrainian [sic] would soon develop similar innovations."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 8 January:

  • Ukrainian forces struck Russia's state-owned Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility near Engels, Saratov Oblast, on the night of 7 to 8 January.
  • Ukrainian forces targeted a command post of the Russian 8th Combined Arms Army (CAA) (Southern Military District) on 8 January in occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast.
  • Russian forces advanced in Kursk Oblast, Toretsk, and near Kurakhove.
  • Russian forces are increasingly employing drones connected via fibre optic cables in Ukraine.

