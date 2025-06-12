Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution at a meeting on 11 June allowing private aircraft to be used in the country’s air defence system.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: For the first time, a legal framework has been established to regulate the involvement of private aircraft in air defence operations.

The resolution simplifies the temporary registration process for such aircraft, reducing the timeline to 10 days. Previously, registration for state aviation vessels took between 2 and 6 months.

Quote from Ukraine’s Defence Minister Umierov: "Until now, there had been no legal grounds for involving private aircraft in air defence tasks, despite offers from concerned citizens to use their equipment and assist in repelling enemy aerial attacks. This step will bolster air defence capabilities in response to the enemy’s growing use of strike UAVs."

Background: On 11 June, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers also adopted a resolution to engage Territorial Defence Forces volunteers in protecting Ukraine from Russian attack drones.

