All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Olga KatsimonThursday, 12 June 2025, 13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
A Shahed drone in crosshairs. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution at a meeting on 11 June allowing private aircraft to be used in the country’s air defence system.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: For the first time, a legal framework has been established to regulate the involvement of private aircraft in air defence operations.

Advertisement:

The resolution simplifies the temporary registration process for such aircraft, reducing the timeline to 10 days. Previously, registration for state aviation vessels took between 2 and 6 months.

Quote from Ukraine’s Defence Minister Umierov: "Until now, there had been no legal grounds for involving private aircraft in air defence tasks, despite offers from concerned citizens to use their equipment and assist in repelling enemy aerial attacks. This step will bolster air defence capabilities in response to the enemy’s growing use of strike UAVs." 

Background: On 11 June, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers also adopted a resolution to engage Territorial Defence Forces volunteers in protecting Ukraine from Russian attack drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of DefenceCabinet of Minister (government)aircraftRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
UpdatedUkrainian drones hit Rezonit circuit board plant in Moscow Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence explains how Russia shapes African elite loyal to Kremlin
German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
All News
Ministry of Defence
Anti-drone pistol: Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies new device to counter drones
Ukraine's Defence Ministry puts White Wolf strike drone into service
Ukrainian-made Varta 2 combat vehicle ready for mass production following tests
RECENT NEWS
15:21
US president's envoy Kellogg says he compared Zelenskyy to Lincoln when talking to Trump
15:13
EXPLAINERWhy advancing "EU laws" in Ukraine is becoming increasingly problematic
14:46
Ukraine's economy could potentially surpass Russia's – US treasury secretary
14:34
Council of EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
14:22
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
13:59
Russian banks lose billions as rouble surges in the first quarter
13:56
Russians occupy Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
13:54
Ukraine approves use of private jets for air defence
13:46
G7 will not issue joint communiqué at Canada summit to avoid provoking Trump, says Bloomberg
13:18
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: