Ukraine's foreign minister reacts to congratulations by some countries on Russia Day

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 12 June 2025, 16:15
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said he found it "unpleasant" to read the congratulations extended by "certain countries" on Russia Day.

Source: Sybiha ahead of a Weimar Plus meeting in Rome, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha did not explicitly name the countries in question. However, it is worth noting that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio published an official message congratulating Russia on its national day. 

Quote: "As a minister of a country at war, it was especially unpleasant for me this morning to read the public congratulations from certain countries addressed to the Russian aggressor." 

Details: Sybiha added that he "has the moral right to voice this" and stated that "there can be no rewarding of an aggressor state".

Background: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was challenged with a barrage of hard-hitting questions, including on Ukraine, during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the armed forces held on 11 June.

