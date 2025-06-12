All Sections
Zelenskyy announces three-year plan for IRIS-T deliveries from Germany

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 12 June 2025, 17:13
Zelenskyy announces three-year plan for IRIS-T deliveries from Germany
Zelenskyy and Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and Germany have agreed on a joint plan to supply Kyiv with IRIS-T air defence systems over the next three years.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing following a meeting with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We are also grateful for the supply of IRIS-T air defence systems. We now understand the delivery plan – I won’t go into all the details. But it’s a plan for the next three years, and this is very important support for us regardless."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the plan does not imply the war will last that long, but Ukraine requires air defence systems to protect its civilians.

He also noted that Ukraine expects to localise the production of these "very high-quality" German air defence systems.

Background: In May, Ukraine signed agreements with German company Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for Ukrainian use.

