Possible Ukrainian drone reportedly found on Turkish coast – video

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 June 2025, 22:31
Possible Ukrainian drone reportedly found on Turkish coast – video
Drone. Photo: İhlas Haber Ajansı

Bomb disposal experts in Istanbul have removed a drone from a beach, which, according to local media, "resembles a Ukrainian kamikaze drone".

Source: European Pravda, citing Yeni Şafak, a Turkish daily newspaper

Details: The incident occurred at Uzunkum beach in Şile at around 12:30 on Wednesday.

Yeni Şafak reported that, according to the available information, people on the shore had spotted "an object resembling a kamikaze drone" near the sea.

The discovery was reported to the Şile Coast Guard Command, after which rescue teams arrived at the scene.

"The object, whose origin is currently unknown, resembles a Ukrainian-made kamikaze drone, and the mechanism at the bottom part appears to be an explosive device," the report states.

The drone has been handed over to the Turkish Navy bomb disposal experts for examination.

Background: Explosive devices have been found several times off the coast of Türkiye since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

TürkiyeBlack Seadrones
