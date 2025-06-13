All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy anti-tank mine depot in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 13 June 2025, 02:52
Ukrainian forces destroy anti-tank mine depot in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
Destruction of a stockpile. Screenshot

Ukrainian fighters from the 413th Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as part of a consolidated unit from the 78th Separate Air Assault Dzhmil (Bumblebee) Battalion, have discovered and destroyed an anti-tank mine depot in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The soldiers from the 413th Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces, operating in Kursk Oblast as part of a consolidated unit from the 78th Separate Air Assault Dzhmi Battalion, discovered and destroyed an anti-tank mine depot. The enemy had left them in a wooded area without proper camouflage and paid dearly for it."

Details: The Unmanned Systems Forces also stated that fighters from the unit used UAVs to strike a Z-STS armoured vehicle, known as Akhmat due to it being developed for Chechnya's security forces.

In addition, the Raid Battalion operators destroyed Russian lorries, pickup trucks and minibuses with their strikes.

Background: On the night of 11-12 June, units from Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other defence forces units, hit an important Russian defence industrial base facility – the Rezonit technology park in Moscow Oblast.

Kursk OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
