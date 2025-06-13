All Sections
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,200 citizens – photos

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 13 June 2025, 16:31
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,200 citizens – photos
Workers of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The bodies of 1,200 people have been brought back to Ukraine as part of repatriation efforts. Russia claims that they are all Ukrainian citizens. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies will carry out identification procedures shortly.

Source: Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War  

Details: The Russian side claims that the bodies are those of Ukrainian citizens, particularly military personnel. The repatriation took place in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Investigators from Ukrainian law enforcement, together with specialist agencies from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies to designated state institutions, where they will be handed over to Interior Ministry officials and referred for forensic examination organised by the Ministry of Health.

 
Staff from Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The repatriation of the remains was made possible through the joint efforts of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service and other bodies within Ukraine’s security and defence sector, with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

 
Staff from Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War 

Background:

  • Following a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, the parties reached an agreement on the 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. The delegations also agreed to an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded soldiers and those aged 18-25.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that out of the 6,000 bodies of soldiers that Russia wants to hand over to Ukraine, only 15% have been identified.
  • On Friday 6 June, Russia claimed that the repatriation efforts had begun, later asserting that "Ukraine had refused to collect the bodies of its citizens". Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said Russia was manipulating a sensitive issue, adding that preparations for the exchange were ongoing.

