Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran

Israel has suspended operations at its diplomatic missions worldwide and temporarily halted consular services.

Source: Israeli Embassy in Ukraine in a statement

Details: Due to recent events, all Israeli missions globally will remain closed and consular services will not be provided.

Israelis abroad are urged to report their location and status via an online form to keep the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and targeting military facilities.

The strikes reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, and six nuclear scientists.

Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Israel’s actions as "unilateral", though the US was aware of the planned strikes. President Donald Trump confirmed prior knowledge of Israel’s plans and affirmed US readiness to defend its forces and assist Israel against potential retaliatory strikes.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Iran plays a destructive role both in the Middle East and beyond, in particular, by supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

