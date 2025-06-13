All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 13 June 2025, 17:34
Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran
Israeli flag. Stock photo: Unsplash

Israel has suspended operations at its diplomatic missions worldwide and temporarily halted consular services.

Source: Israeli Embassy in Ukraine in a statement

Details: Due to recent events, all Israeli missions globally will remain closed and consular services will not be provided.

Advertisement:

Israelis abroad are urged to report their location and status via an online form to keep the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

Background: 

  • On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and targeting military facilities.
  • The strikes reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, and six nuclear scientists.
  • Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement. 
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Israel’s actions as "unilateral", though the US was aware of the planned strikes. President Donald Trump confirmed prior knowledge of Israel’s plans and affirmed US readiness to defend its forces and assist Israel against potential retaliatory strikes.
  • The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Iran plays a destructive role both in the Middle East and beyond, in particular, by supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Israel
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in serious accident in France: 4 dead, 45 injured
Ukrainian official explains EU's plans for Ukrainians after temporary protection ends in 2027
EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027
All News
Israel
Iran says Israel and US will "pay dearly" for attack
Israel attacks Iran – videos
Israel says it sent Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
21:35
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
21:17
Ukrainian bus crash: France updates data on casualties
20:53
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
20:53
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as "violating UN Charter"
20:24
Israel strikes Iran near Fordow nuclear facility
20:04
New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
19:57
Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video
19:13
UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea
19:01
Ukraine risks missing out on up to €1.5bn from EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: