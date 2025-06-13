All Sections
Israel strikes Iran near Fordow nuclear facility

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 13 June 2025, 20:24
Smoke in the area of the nuclear facility. Photo: Fars

Israeli forces have attacked missile launchers and infrastructure in Iran, with explosions heard near a nuclear site in Fordow.

Source: Iranian news agency Fars; The Times of Israel; BBC

Details: Media reports say two explosions occurred in the area, where the nuclear facility is located several hundred metres underground.

Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces, said Israeli forces continue to strike Iran "with full force". He said Israel remains focused on two main objectives: defence and offence.

Halevi added that the situation will become even more difficult, and Israeli forces must be ready for a range of scenarios that they have trained for.

Major General Tomer Bar, Commander of the Israeli Air Force, said the country’s presence in western Iran is "critical. Every launcher we strike saves lives in the State of Israel."

The Times of Israel also reported that Iranian air defences had shot down an Israeli drone near the Fordow nuclear site.

Background: 

  • On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and targeting military facilities.
  • The strikes reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Gholamali Rashid, head of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, and six nuclear scientists.
  • Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces, said that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement. 
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Israel’s actions as "unilateral", though the US was aware of the planned strikes. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

