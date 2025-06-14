Nuclear talks with US "meaningless" after Israel's strikes – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran has stated that further nuclear talks with the US are now "meaningless" following Israel's strikes.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei

Details: The US and Iran had planned to resume talks in Oman on Sunday 15 June.

Although Baghaei's comments cast doubt on the possibility of their continuation, he did not mention their cancellation.

"The other side has done something that makes dialogue meaningless," said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Background:

As is known, on the night of 12-13 June, Israel struck Iranian targets related to its nuclear programme, explaining that it was seeking to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Eighteen hours after the attack, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.

European countries, including France, called on Iran and Israel to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.

After the Israeli attack, US President Donald Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear agreement "before it is too late".

