All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Nuclear talks with US "meaningless" after Israel's strikes – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 11:13
Nuclear talks with US meaningless after Israel's strikes – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman
Stock photo: Getty Images

Iran has stated that further nuclear talks with the US are now "meaningless" following Israel's strikes.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei  

Details: The US and Iran had planned to resume talks in Oman on Sunday 15 June.

Advertisement:

Although Baghaei's comments cast doubt on the possibility of their continuation, he did not mention their cancellation.

"The other side has done something that makes dialogue meaningless," said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Background:

  • As is known, on the night of 12-13 June, Israel struck Iranian targets related to its nuclear programme, explaining that it was seeking to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
  • Eighteen hours after the attack, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.
  • European countries, including France, called on Iran and Israel to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.
  • After the Israeli attack, US President Donald Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear agreement "before it is too late".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

IranUSAIsraelnuclear weapons
Advertisement:
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
All News
Iran
Two killed and over 50 injured in overnight Iranian attacks on Israel
Iran launches missile strike on Israeli military HQ in Tel Aviv – Fox News
Iran strikes Israel with missiles again: explosions heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, skyscraper hit – videos
RECENT NEWS
09:11
Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
08:27
Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
07:35
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
05:12
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
04:29
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: