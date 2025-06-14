Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern that the current "warm conversation" between the United States and Russia will not deter Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin from his aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with US television channel Newsmax

Quote: "The dialogue between America and Russia resembles a warm conversation. Let’s be frank: this will not stop Putin.

A change in tone is necessary. Putin must clearly understand that America will stand with Ukraine, particularly through imposing sanctions and supporting our forces.

Any signals of aid cuts or attempts to equate Ukraine with Russia are deeply unfair. Russia is the aggressor; it started this war and does not want to end it."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the international community must send a clear message to Putin: if he refuses to end the war, he will face the strongest possible sanctions.

He likened Russia to "a high-speed train with no one at the controls".

Quote: "Russia cannot be stopped with words alone. It’s like a high-speed train with no one at the controls. Putin has radicalised his society through propaganda. People have been filled with hatred for NATO, the United States and the West. ‘We must fight to the end,’ they say.

The second factor is defence production. According to unofficial data, Russia is pumping US$300 billion annually into such production. They have no intention of stopping. They will do everything they can to prolong the war."

