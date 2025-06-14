Zelenskyy views US congratulations on Russia Day "not very positively"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s congratulations to the Russian people on Russia Day as an "unpleasant fact".

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by Suspilne

Quote: "The United States congratulating Russia on Russia Day is, in any case, an unpleasant fact for me. I’m not going to hide it.

This was Russia’s Independence Day. They want to strip us of our independence. This war is a war for Ukraine’s independence – Russia’s war against Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he "does not view it very positively" that a partner nation like the United States should congratulate a country that is seeking to rob Ukraine of its independence on such an occasion.

Background:

On 12 June 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the Russian people on Russia Day and said the US is seeking "constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine". He also affirmed the US’s commitment to supporting Russians pursuing "a brighter future".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he found it "unpleasant" to read the congratulations extended by "certain countries" on Russia Day.

