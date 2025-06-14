All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine brings back officers in emotional prisoner exchange on 14 June – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 14 June 2025, 17:14
Ukraine brings back officers in emotional prisoner exchange on 14 June – video
A Ukrainian soldier released from captivity. Photo: State Border Guard Service

Ukraine brought back another group of prisoners of war from Russian captivity on 14 June 2025, most of them officers, as part of exchanges under the Istanbul agreements. Complex negotiations on the next stages of the exchange are ongoing.

Source: Major Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in comments to Ukrainska Pravda and on air during the national 27/7 newscast; videos from the Coordination Headquarters; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook; State Border Guard Service

Quote from Yusov: "A distinctive feature of today’s stage of the exchange is that it combines two categories agreed upon in Istanbul: the seriously ill and severely wounded, and young defenders aged 25 and under. Most of those brought back today are Ukrainian officers. It’s no secret that throughout the full-scale invasion, getting officers back has been a particularly difficult task. The emotions of the families today, some of whom have waited for over three years, are difficult to put into words, and this is inspiring. The work will continue."

Advertisement:

Details: Yusov emphasised that for security reasons, the Coordination Headquarters is not disclosing the number of prisoners of war released until the major exchange under the Istanbul agreements is complete, as negotiations are ongoing. He noted that the week’s repatriation efforts have been dogged by information attacks, pressure on the negotiating team and prisoners’ families, and Russian misinformation.

"Nevertheless, Ukraine is holding firm, the negotiating group is working, and we are bringing our people home," Yusov added.

More details: Yusov confirmed that repatriation measures also took place on Saturday 14 June, and he refuted Russian propaganda claims that Ukraine has been refusing to collect the bodies of its fallen soldiers. He stated that the process is ongoing. Regarding the duration of the large-scale exchange, Yusov did not provide a specific timeline, saying: "This week has been very intense, and I think the coming days are going to be no less stressful."

Background: The Istanbul agreements reached on 2 June 2025 include an all-for-all exchange of severely wounded and young soldiers (aged 18-25) and a 6,000-for-6,000 repatriation of fallen soldiers’ bodies. Previous exchanges this week have brought back Mariupol defenders and other seriously injured captives.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonersexchangewar
Advertisement:
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
All News
prisoners
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
Ukraine secures fourth prisoner exchange in past week – photos
Ukraine's POW authority urges Russia not to delay agreed prisoner swaps
RECENT NEWS
09:11
Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
08:27
Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
07:35
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
05:12
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
04:29
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: