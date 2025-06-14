All Sections
Four injured in Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, 20 high-rise buildings damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 June 2025, 17:50
Aftermath of attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of people injured in a Russian overnight attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 14 June 2025 has risen to four, all of whom were hospitalised. At least 20 multi-storey apartment buildings have been damaged.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The attack began at 02:00 with the first wave of Shahed drones launched by the enemy on Zaporizhzhia. The second wave was around 03:30. At least eight Shaheds struck the city’s streets.

Unfortunately, four people were hospitalised: two police officers, a 62-year-old woman with broken legs, and a 74-year-old woman with bruises."

Details: Fedorov reported that at least 20 multi-storey residential buildings and two houses were damaged in the attack. A humanitarian aid warehouse has been completely destroyed by a fire which took over seven hours to extinguish.

Background: 

  • On the night of 13-14 June 2025, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with 14 Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Early reports indicated that two law enforcement officers and a woman had been injured and damage caused to civilian infrastructure and vehicles. 
  • The destruction of a humanitarian aid warehouse containing at least 100 tonnes of aid has also been confirmed.

