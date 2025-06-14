Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, says Putin has held a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: Ushakov stated that during the conversation, Putin briefed Trump on the implementation of the Istanbul agreements reached in Türkiye on 2 June.

Putin said that Russia remains ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine.

Quote from Ushakov: "During the conversation, our president briefed Donald Trump on the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on 2 June. Our president noted that a prisoner exchange has been underway in recent days, including seriously wounded service members and those aged between 18 and 25. Ukraine has also received two batches of bodies of fallen soldiers. The Russian side expressed its readiness to continue negotiations with the Ukrainians, as agreed, after 22 June. Donald Trump took note of this information and again emphasised his interest in the swiftest possible end to the Russo-Ukrainian conflict." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Ushakov said the conversation lasted 50 minutes.

Trump and Putin also discussed the situation in the Middle East, which Ushakov said Trump had described as very alarming. The two leaders did not rule out a return to negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Ushakov added that during the conversation, Putin and Trump noted the "brotherhood of the two countries as allies during the Second World War and expressed satisfaction with current relations, which will enable pressing issues to be resolved".

Putin also wished Trump a happy birthday and congratulated him on Flag Day.

The White House has not yet reported on the conversation.

Background:

At a meeting in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25. A series of exchanges were subsequently carried out.

The meeting – the second between the delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation – lasted for just over an hour. The first meeting was held on 16 May.

