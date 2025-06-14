All Sections
US explains why it moved counter-drone systems from Ukraine to Middle East

Oleh Pavliuk, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 14 June 2025, 19:30
US explains why it moved counter-drone systems from Ukraine to Middle East
Pete Hegseth. Photo: Hegseth on Instagram

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has publicly confirmed that American components of drone countermeasure systems were taken from Ukraine and transferred to the Middle East.

Source: Hegseth on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hegseth referred to his recent testimony in the US Congress this week, where he was specifically asked about Ukraine.

Quote: "One of the questions I was asked was: ‘Did you move some of your counter UAS – counter unmanned aerial systems defences – from Ukraine to the Middle East?’, to which I answered ‘Yes we did.’"

Details: Hegseth explained that the US is deploying all available resources to protect Americans in the Middle East and around the world, because "it’s a different landscape in defence these days".

Quote: "Smaller systems like that can pose a big threat. We are as prepared as we can be."

Background:

  • Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the United States had redirected anti-drone components to its troops in the Middle East. For Ukraine, these components are a key technology for countering Russian UAVs.
  • The items concerned are specialised fuses used in surface-to-air missile systems for targeting drones.
  • The Trump administration has not provided Ukraine with military aid since Trump took office, although weapons from packages announced by the previous administration are still being delivered.

