US explains why it moved counter-drone systems from Ukraine to Middle East

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has publicly confirmed that American components of drone countermeasure systems were taken from Ukraine and transferred to the Middle East.

Source: Hegseth on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hegseth referred to his recent testimony in the US Congress this week, where he was specifically asked about Ukraine.

Quote: "One of the questions I was asked was: ‘Did you move some of your counter UAS – counter unmanned aerial systems defences – from Ukraine to the Middle East?’, to which I answered ‘Yes we did.’"

Details: Hegseth explained that the US is deploying all available resources to protect Americans in the Middle East and around the world, because "it’s a different landscape in defence these days".

Quote: "Smaller systems like that can pose a big threat. We are as prepared as we can be."

Background:

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the United States had redirected anti-drone components to its troops in the Middle East. For Ukraine, these components are a key technology for countering Russian UAVs.

The items concerned are specialised fuses used in surface-to-air missile systems for targeting drones.

The Trump administration has not provided Ukraine with military aid since Trump took office, although weapons from packages announced by the previous administration are still being delivered.

