Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine must develop more effective technological responses to the constant attacks by Russian strike drones.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Today we had a separate conversation with the minister of defence, the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine and the chief of the General Staff regarding the protection of our airspace.

Russian strike drones remain a daily threat. And we need much more effective responses – technological responses.

The time available for developing our air defence system must be used much more efficiently. In particular, this concerns interceptor drones: both the necessary number of such drones and the training of our operators, as well as coordination between relevant units. There must be greater protection of the sky."

