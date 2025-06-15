Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState

DeepState analysts reported on the night of 14-15 June that Russian forces had advanced near three settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: The updated map of hostilities shows that Russian forces have made partial gains near the village of Bilohorivka on the Siversk front in Luhansk Oblast, as well as near the villages of Odradne and Zaporizhzhia on the Novopavlivka front in Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 22:00 on 15 June, Ukrainian troops had repelled 178 Russian attacks. The most intense fighting continues on the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Toretsk fronts.

On 14 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the defence forces were succeeding in driving Russian troops out of the border areas of Sumy Oblast and that the village of Andriivka had been liberated.

