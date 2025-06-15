Ukraine's Security Service catches 24-year-old man spying on military airfields in Rivne Oblast

A Russian agent has been detained in Rivne Oblast for collecting coordinates for a Russian air attack on operational airfields and logistics warehouses belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The case materials show that Russia's order was executed by a 24-year-old local unemployed man who was recruited remotely by Ilya Kudryavtsev, a staff member of the Central Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service.

Advertisement:

The man came to the attention of the Russian secret service through Telegram channels.

After being recruited, he received instructions to search for military facilities, conduct reconnaissance "on the ground" and transmit coordinates.

To complete the task, the suspect installed a hidden camera in his car, drove around the area and recorded the locations of the Ukrainian defence forces on a video device.

The SSU officers exposed the agent and caught him red-handed as he was filming the outer perimeter of a military facility.

The SSU also took measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

A phone, a covert surveillance camera and other evidence of working for the Russians were seized at the scene and in the detainee's apartment.

He will be tried on charges of treason. The 24-year-old Ukrainian faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!