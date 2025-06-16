Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 15-16 June that the Russians had advanced near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Burlatske and in Novopil."

Details: Both settlements are located in the Volnovakha district in Donetsk Oblast.

Previously: On the night of 14-15 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced near three settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 22:00 on 15 June, 133 combat clashes had occurred on the battlefield, with the highest number of Russian attacks taking place on the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Kursk fronts.

