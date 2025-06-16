Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast injures one person and damages buildings

A man has been injured and a house and outbuildings have been damaged in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kalashnyk reported that a 60-year-old man had been injured in a drone attack on settlements in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 June. He suffered cuts to his hand and face.

In addition, a house and outbuildings were damaged.

