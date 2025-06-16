Industrial facility on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack

A fire has broken out at an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A fire has broken out at one of the industrial facilities in Zaporizhzhia due to an enemy attack.

Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: Early reports from Fedorov indicate that there were no casualties.

Earlier, he had reported a threat of attack drones and that air defence systems were responding in Zaporizhzhia.

