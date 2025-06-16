All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Industrial facility on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 June 2025, 04:26
Industrial facility on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack
Large-scale fire. Stock photos: Depositphotos

A fire has broken out at an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A fire has broken out at one of the industrial facilities in Zaporizhzhia due to an enemy attack. 

Advertisement:

Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: Early reports from Fedorov indicate that there were no casualties.

Earlier, he had reported a threat of attack drones and that air defence systems were responding in Zaporizhzhia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZaporizhzhiafireRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Four injured in Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, 20 high-rise buildings damaged
Russians launch 14 Shahed drones on Zaporizhzhia, injuring two police officers and woman – photos
Russia destroys 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhzhia – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: