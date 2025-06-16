Russian attack damages homes in Cherkasy Oblast, leaving part of village without power
Debris from downed aerial targets has damaged houses, a garage and a gas pipeline in the Cherkasy district in Cherkasy Oblast and has left part of a village without power.
Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Taburets: "A low-pressure gas pipeline was hit by drone debris in the Cherkasy district. A fire broke out in a garden as a result. It was quickly extinguished.
Early reports indicate that four houses were damaged and a wooden garage was destroyed. The village is also partially without electricity. Repair works are ongoing."
Details: Taburets said air defence forces had downed 18 Russian UAVs over Cherkasy Oblast.
"No one was injured. That’s what matters most," Taburets concluded.
Background: On the night of 15-16 June, explosions were heard near Cherkasy, in Sumy and in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
