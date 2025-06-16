All Sections
Russians damage industrial facility in Nikopol district

Iryna Balachuk, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 June 2025, 08:10
Russians damage industrial facility in Nikopol district
Firefighters cutting metal using cutting gear. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

An industrial facility has been damaged in a Russian attack on the Nikopol hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy used artillery and FPV drones. They attacked Nikopol and the Myrove, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas.

An industrial facility has been damaged. No casualties have been recorded."

Details: Lukashuk said that the Russians had been attacking the Nikopol district from evening until morning.

Background: Recently, the Russians deployed small sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to create an information wave about the advance.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
