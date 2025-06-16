Russians damage industrial facility in Nikopol district
An industrial facility has been damaged in a Russian attack on the Nikopol hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council
Quote from Lysak: "The enemy used artillery and FPV drones. They attacked Nikopol and the Myrove, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas.
An industrial facility has been damaged. No casualties have been recorded."
Details: Lukashuk said that the Russians had been attacking the Nikopol district from evening until morning.
Background: Recently, the Russians deployed small sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to create an information wave about the advance.
