Six people killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past day – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 June 2025, 11:17
Six people have been killed and four more have been wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On 15 June, the Russians killed six residents of Donetsk Oblast: three in Bahatyr, two in Pokrovsk and one in Kostiantynivka. Four more people in the oblast were wounded during the day."

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Details: Moreover, houses and high-rise buildings, a shop, two production facilities, a gas pipeline, warehouses, greenhouses and equipment were damaged.

 
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

"In total, the Russians attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 21 times in 24 hours. A total of 194 people, including 33 children, were evacuated from the front line," Filashkin said.

 
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Donetsk Oblast
