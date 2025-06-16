All Sections
Iranian attack kills 24 and injures over 500 in Israel

Olga KatsimonMonday, 16 June 2025, 13:02
Israeli air defence systems responding to Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv. Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP

A total of 24 people have been killed and 592 injured in Israel since Iran launched its large-scale attacks.

Source: Dmitry Gendelman, adviser in the Israeli Prime Minister's Office; The Times of Israel

Details: Among the wounded, ten people are in a critical condition, 36 are in a moderate condition and 546 sustained minor injuries.

Gendelman stated that more than 370 ballistic missiles had been launched during the large-scale Iranian attack. Thirty missile impact sites have been confirmed. These figures do not include the hundreds of drones also launched towards Israel as part of the attack.

The Times of Israel, citing Israel Defence Forces statistics, reported that since Friday, Iran has fired around 350 ballistic missiles, most of which were intercepted.

Around 40 missiles were launched in the most recent attack at approximately 04:00, targeting central Israel and the Haifa area.

The Israel Defence Forces stated that each Iranian attack consisted of 30 to 60 missiles, with 5 to 10% managing to reach their targets despite Israel’s air defence system.

Most of Iran’s missile strikes were targeted at densely populated areas such as Tel Aviv and Haifa, with fewer directed at the Be'er Sheva area.

Background:

  • On the night of 15-16 June, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, resulting in fatalities and dozens of people being injured. Apartment buildings, a power plant and an oil refinery were damaged in the strikes.
  • Also on the night of 15-16 June, the Israel Defence Forces announced it was striking surface-to-surface missile systems in central Iran.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

