All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Major General Nikoliuk appointed as commander of Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group

Olha Kyrylenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 June 2025, 13:26
Major General Nikoliuk appointed as commander of Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group
Viktor Nikoliuk and Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who commanded the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group covering some of the most challenging fronts in Donetsk Oblast, including Pokrovsk, has stepped down. He has been replaced by the group's Chief of Staff, Major General Viktor Nikoliuk.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda two informed sources within the defence forces

Details: The leadership change at the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group took place a few days ago. Ukrainska Pravda has information that it was initiated by Tarnavskyi himself due to health issues.

Advertisement:

Viktor Nikoliuk, who had already been serving as chief of staff of this group for several months, was appointed as the new commander. The sources note he is well-acquainted with the situation on the ground.

One of the sources suggested that Nikoliuk is also likely to replace Tarnavskyi as commander of the 9th Army Corps.

The Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group is responsible for several of the most difficult current frontline sectors: part of the Russian salient along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road (the rest lies in the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group zone), the city of Pokrovsk, the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and the Novopavlivka front (the villages of Bahatyr and Komar). 

Background: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was appointed commander of the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group in December 2024, following the rapid Russian advance towards Pokrovsk and the dismissal of Oleksandr Lutsenko.

For reference: Viktor Nikoliuk, 49, is best known as the former commander of Operational Command North. In 2022, he led the defence of Chernihiv and was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine on 10 March 2022. For some time, he was also responsible for training military personnel at the Ground Forces Command.

Read more: Russia's summer frontline offensive: where will they advance, and what factors weaken the Ukrainian defence forces' positions?

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed Forceswar
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Armed Forces
Russia steps up assaults on Siversk front and uses chemical weapons
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,200 citizens – photos
Montenegro to join EU military training mission for Ukrainian troops
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: