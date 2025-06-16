Major General Nikoliuk appointed as commander of Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who commanded the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group covering some of the most challenging fronts in Donetsk Oblast, including Pokrovsk, has stepped down. He has been replaced by the group's Chief of Staff, Major General Viktor Nikoliuk.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda two informed sources within the defence forces

Details: The leadership change at the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group took place a few days ago. Ukrainska Pravda has information that it was initiated by Tarnavskyi himself due to health issues.

Viktor Nikoliuk, who had already been serving as chief of staff of this group for several months, was appointed as the new commander. The sources note he is well-acquainted with the situation on the ground.

One of the sources suggested that Nikoliuk is also likely to replace Tarnavskyi as commander of the 9th Army Corps.

The Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group is responsible for several of the most difficult current frontline sectors: part of the Russian salient along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road (the rest lies in the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group zone), the city of Pokrovsk, the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and the Novopavlivka front (the villages of Bahatyr and Komar).

Background: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was appointed commander of the Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group in December 2024, following the rapid Russian advance towards Pokrovsk and the dismissal of Oleksandr Lutsenko.

For reference: Viktor Nikoliuk, 49, is best known as the former commander of Operational Command North. In 2022, he led the defence of Chernihiv and was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine on 10 March 2022. For some time, he was also responsible for training military personnel at the Ground Forces Command.

