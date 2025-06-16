All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 16 June 2025, 18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

On 16 June, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed support for Ukraine's EU membership, although he stressed the need to fulfil all the requirements.

Source: European Pravda, citing Fico

Details: Fico said Slovakia has received €101 million from EU sources for various projects focusing on energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Slovak companies can use these funds as loans for projects in Ukraine, and the loans will be guaranteed by European institutions," he explained.

Fico added that the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine may hold further talks together this autumn to discuss joint projects.

"The Slovak government would like to see Ukraine develop along European lines. If Ukraine wishes to join the EU, that is its sovereign decision and we support that decision," Fico said, adding that Ukraine must meet the conditions for joining.

The Slovak government's website says that EU membership for Ukraine "will bring far more opportunities than drawbacks".

Background: 

  • This spring, Slovak government analysts recommended that Slovakia should support Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the integration of Ukrainians.
  • Fico has said in the past that he believes Ukraine is "not ready" to start negotiations on EU accession, although Bratislava has not blocked this decision within the EU.
  • The Slovak prime minister is categorically opposed to NATO membership for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUkraine
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
EU
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
European Commission to revise 18th sanctions package with new measures targeting Belarus
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
RECENT NEWS
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: five injured, destruction recorded – photos
07:39
Russians damage agricultural business in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:13
Russia loses 1,080 soldiers over past day
03:07
Putin claims readiness for new round of talks with Ukraine after 22 June
02:13
Putin justifies strikes on Ukrainian residential areas as attacks on defence industry facilities
01:35
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
22:42
Eight people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
21:53
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
21:46
G7 backs Ukraine’s anti-corruption reform with ARMA law
21:13
Man, 62, injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: