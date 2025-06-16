Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession

On 16 June, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed support for Ukraine's EU membership, although he stressed the need to fulfil all the requirements.

Source: European Pravda, citing Fico

Details: Fico said Slovakia has received €101 million from EU sources for various projects focusing on energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Slovak companies can use these funds as loans for projects in Ukraine, and the loans will be guaranteed by European institutions," he explained.

Fico added that the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine may hold further talks together this autumn to discuss joint projects.

"The Slovak government would like to see Ukraine develop along European lines. If Ukraine wishes to join the EU, that is its sovereign decision and we support that decision," Fico said, adding that Ukraine must meet the conditions for joining.

The Slovak government's website says that EU membership for Ukraine "will bring far more opportunities than drawbacks".

Background:

This spring, Slovak government analysts recommended that Slovakia should support Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the integration of Ukrainians.

Fico has said in the past that he believes Ukraine is "not ready" to start negotiations on EU accession, although Bratislava has not blocked this decision within the EU.

The Slovak prime minister is categorically opposed to NATO membership for Ukraine.

