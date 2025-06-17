All Sections
Trump says sanctions against Russia on hold as he is waiting for peace deal

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 02:12
Trump says sanctions against Russia on hold as he is waiting for peace deal
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has said he is postponing the introduction of new sanctions against Russia pending a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: a statement by Trump to journalists at the G7 summit in Canada, quoted by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Trump said he was waiting to see whether the agreement to end the Russo-Ukrainian war would be signed.

When asked by a journalist whether the US supports Europe's call for new sanctions, Trump replied, "well Europe is saying that, but they haven't done it yet". 

When asked why the US is not imposing sanctions on its own right now, he said that he was waiting to see if the deal would be signed.

Quote from Trump: "When I sanction a country, that costs the US a lot of money – a tremendous amount of money.

It's not just, let's sign a document. You're talking about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It's not just a one-way street."

Background

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian warsanctions
