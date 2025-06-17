Kyiv student accommodation damaged in Russian attack – video

Student accommodation belonging to the Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI) has been damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on the capital on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: Acting rector of KAI Kseniia Semenova; Suspilne

Details: Semenova reported that debris had hit a KAI student accommodation building.

Quote from Semenova: "Everyone is alive, though there are some injured.

Everyone stayed in the shelter for the rest of the attack. These student accommodation buildings have a large bunker."

"We are now relocating students and employees from the damaged student accommodation."

Details: Suspilne posted a video showing the aftermath of the Russian attack and the damage to the KAI student accommodation.

