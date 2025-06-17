Thirteen people injured, fires break out and destruction recorded in Odesa after Russian drone attack – photos

One of the buildings attacked during the Russian strike. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Fires have broken out in Odesa, destruction has been recorded and five people have been injured, including a child, in a Russian drone attack at dawn on 17 June.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of 16-17 June amid the threat of Russian attack drones.

Advertisement:

Suspilne wrote that explosions had occurred between 04:41 and 04:51.

Dumska reported that air defence had been responding in Odesa.

Trukhanov urged Odesa residents to stay in shelters.

Updated: Later, Dumska stated that a fire had broken out in the city after the Shahed drone attack.

Details: Kiper noted that the Russians had launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa at dawn.

Quote from Kiper: "Although our air defence responded actively, there is destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings, an inclusion centre, a preschool, garages, etc."

Details: Kiper also added that people had been injured. Information on the number of casualties is being confirmed.

Later, he added that at least five people had been injured, including a child.

After that, Kiper reported that 13 people had been injured in the drone attack on Odesa.

Damaged building Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

One of the buildings attacked during the Russian strike Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

The scene of the attack Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kiper: "As of 06:30, 13 people have been hospitalised. People may still be trapped under the rubble. Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!