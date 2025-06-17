Thirteen people injured, fires break out and destruction recorded in Odesa after Russian drone attack – photos
Fires have broken out in Odesa, destruction has been recorded and five people have been injured, including a child, in a Russian drone attack at dawn on 17 June.
Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Details: Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of 16-17 June amid the threat of Russian attack drones.
Suspilne wrote that explosions had occurred between 04:41 and 04:51.
Dumska reported that air defence had been responding in Odesa.
Trukhanov urged Odesa residents to stay in shelters.
Updated: Later, Dumska stated that a fire had broken out in the city after the Shahed drone attack.
Details: Kiper noted that the Russians had launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa at dawn.
Quote from Kiper: "Although our air defence responded actively, there is destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings, an inclusion centre, a preschool, garages, etc."
Details: Kiper also added that people had been injured. Information on the number of casualties is being confirmed.
Later, he added that at least five people had been injured, including a child.
After that, Kiper reported that 13 people had been injured in the drone attack on Odesa.
Quote from Kiper: "As of 06:30, 13 people have been hospitalised. People may still be trapped under the rubble. Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack."
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!