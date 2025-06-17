All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Thirteen people injured, fires break out and destruction recorded in Odesa after Russian drone attack – photos

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 05:26
Thirteen people injured, fires break out and destruction recorded in Odesa after Russian drone attack – photos
One of the buildings attacked during the Russian strike. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Fires have broken out in Odesa, destruction has been recorded and five people have been injured, including a child, in a Russian drone attack at dawn on 17 June.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of 16-17 June amid the threat of Russian attack drones.

Advertisement:

Suspilne wrote that explosions had occurred between 04:41 and 04:51.

Dumska reported that air defence had been responding in Odesa.

Trukhanov urged Odesa residents to stay in shelters.

Updated: Later, Dumska stated that a fire had broken out in the city after the Shahed drone attack.

Details: Kiper noted that the Russians had launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa at dawn.

Quote from Kiper: "Although our air defence responded actively, there is destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings, an inclusion centre, a preschool, garages, etc."

Details: Kiper also added that people had been injured. Information on the number of casualties is being confirmed.

Later, he added that at least five people had been injured, including a child.

After that, Kiper reported that 13 people had been injured in the drone attack on Odesa.

 
Damaged building
Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration
 
One of the buildings attacked during the Russian strike
Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration
 
The scene of the attack
Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kiper: "As of 06:30, 13 people have been hospitalised. People may still be trapped under the rubble. Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

explosiondronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
explosion
Several explosions heard in temporarily occupied Crimea
Fifteen people, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv – photos, video
Gunpowder plant in Russia's Tambov Oblast attacked by drones – video
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: