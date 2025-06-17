All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister on Russia's overnight attack: Putin struck on purpose during G7 summit

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 17 June 2025, 09:38
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, commenting on the latest large-scale strike on Ukraine by Russia, has emphasised that Russia is deliberately carrying out such attacks during the G7 summit.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister stated that hundreds of drones and missiles were aimed against civilians, with Kyiv suffering the worst consequences.

Quote: "Putin does this on purpose, just during the G7 summit. He sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing.

Russia not only rejects a ceasefire or a leaders' meeting to find solutions and end the war. It cynically strikes Ukraine's capital while pretending to seek diplomatic solutions."

Background: 

  • On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured.
  • Later, it was reported that 14 people had been killed in the capital.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

