Ukraine's foreign minister on Russia's overnight attack: Putin struck on purpose during G7 summit

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, commenting on the latest large-scale strike on Ukraine by Russia, has emphasised that Russia is deliberately carrying out such attacks during the G7 summit.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister stated that hundreds of drones and missiles were aimed against civilians, with Kyiv suffering the worst consequences.

Quote: "Putin does this on purpose, just during the G7 summit. He sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing.

Russia not only rejects a ceasefire or a leaders' meeting to find solutions and end the war. It cynically strikes Ukraine's capital while pretending to seek diplomatic solutions."

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured.

Later, it was reported that 14 people had been killed in the capital.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.

