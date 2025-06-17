All Sections
Ukraine urges citizens to flee Israel and Iran amid escalating tension

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 17 June 2025, 15:43
Ukraine urges citizens to flee Israel and Iran amid escalating tension
Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: MFA

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Ukrainian citizens to leave Israel and Iran as soon as possible due to the deteriorating security situation.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "Due to the significant deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that citizens of Ukraine leave the territory of the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran as soon as possible until the situation in the region stabilises."

Details: All citizens of Ukraine who remain in Israel or Iran are urged to remain vigilant, monitor reports from local authorities, not ignore alarms, carry identity documents and observe security measures.

The Ukrainian embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran are drawing up evacuation lists and working on evacuation options.

Background: On 15 June, Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel expressed hope that the Western world would unite and put an end to the policy of terror being pursued by the so-called "Axis of Evil".

