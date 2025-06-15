Ukrainian Embassy in Israel urges world to put an end to Axis of Evil terror

Following the latest attack on Israel by Iran, Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel has expressed hope that the Western world will unite and put an end to the policy of terror being pursued by the so-called "Axis of Evil".

Source: Ukrainian Embassy in Israel on Facebook on 15 June

Quote: "The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel mourns the consequences of the Iranian attack on Israel.

Advertisement:

Innocent civilians – especially children – should never be targets of missiles.

We are here in Israel and experiencing this reality alongside you.

Unfortunately, we are not the only Ukrainians living this reality, as the Ukrainian people have been facing such circumstances for more than three years.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, wish a swift recovery to the wounded, and hope the Western world will unite and decide to put an end to the terror policy of the Axis of Evil."

Background:

Iran has been supplying Russia with Shahed drones, which are regularly used in attacks on Ukraine. Russia has since established domestic production of these UAVs. There have also been reports of Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles.

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel launched strikes on Tehran and its outskirts, as well as on other cities across Iran. Israel described the attack as a pre-emptive measure aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and military facilities.

The attack reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; and six nuclear scientists.

Following the Israeli strike, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to sign a nuclear deal "before it’s too late". Iran later declared that negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme would be "meaningless" after the Israeli attacks.

On the night of 13-14 June, Iran launched several ballistic missile strikes on Israel, killing at least two people and injuring over 50.

Another missile attack followed on the night of 14-15 June, killing three people, injuring more than 200 and leaving around 35 people missing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!