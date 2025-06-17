Kyiv mayor confirms 10 people killed in Russian overnight attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported that as of 16:00 on 17 June 2025, 10 people have been confirmed killed in a Russian strike on the capital.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "As of 16:00, ten people have been confirmed dead as a result of a large-scale enemy attack on the capital last night."

Details: Search and rescue operations continue amid fears that more people may be trapped under the rubble.

Earlier reports had indicated that 14 people had been killed in Kyiv and 114 injured.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and destruction was recorded there.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.

Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that between 4 and 14 people who lived in the building and with whom there had been no contact could be under the rubble.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has called on residents of the capital to be careful and cautious, as small metal balls from the warheads of Russian missiles have been found in the city, particularly in the Nyvky area.

Rescue workers later recovered five bodies from the rubble of the apartment building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district that was destroyed by a Russian missile.

