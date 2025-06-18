The Zelenskyy-Rutte meeting. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Canada to coordinate steps ahead of the Alliance summit in The Hague next week.

Source: President's website; Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy outlined Ukraine's main expectations for the outcome of the NATO summit and its final declaration.

The president reported on the main current needs of Ukrainian soldiers. First and foremost, Ukraine needs additional air defence systems and missiles for them, given that Russia is constantly increasing the number of weapons used in attacks against civilians.

"I’m grateful to Mark for his continued support of Ukraine. We must keep doing everything possible to strengthen our position," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Background: Prior to this, on 17 June, Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

