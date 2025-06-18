All Sections
Zelenskyy and Japanese PM discuss tougher sanctions on Russia and its ties with North Korea and Iran

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 18 June 2025, 00:47
Zelenskyy and Japanese PM discuss tougher sanctions on Russia and its ties with North Korea and Iran
Zelenskyy and Ishiba. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada to discuss the threats posed by Russia’s cooperation with North Korea and Iran and the need for stronger sanctions.

Source: website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Ishiba said that Japan has provided over US$12 billion in aid to Ukraine. He added that earlier this month, Japan and Ukraine had signed an agreement to allocate US$3.3 billion, funded by interest generated from frozen Russian assets.

Quote from Ishiba: "Japan's position remains unchanged and unwavering: a just and lasting peace must be established in Ukraine as soon as possible. We will continue to work closely with the international community and the G7 to support Ukraine’s efforts."

Details: The leaders discussed the threat posed by Russia’s cooperation with North Korea and Iran, calling it a danger not only to Europe but also to the entire world, particularly the Southeast Asian region.

Quote from the President’s Office: "President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Ishiba share a common view: to force Russia into peace, pressure must be increased and tougher sanctions imposed."

More details: Zelenskyy also briefed Ishiba on Ukraine’s key defence needs to protect civilians from Russian missile and drone attacks. They discussed cooperation in the defence industry and the potential for direct Japanese investment in Ukrainian drone production.

The leaders also addressed preparations for Ukraine’s recovery programme and Japan’s interest in participating in rebuilding projects.

Background: 

  • Speaking to G7 leaders in Canada on 17 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States has the power to force Russia to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that working with Trump is essential to this effort.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have also called for increased pressure on Russia following the summit.

ZelenskyyJapansanctions
