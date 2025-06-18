All Sections
If we don't help Ukraine further, we should start learning Russian – EU foreign policy chief

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 June 2025, 14:22
If we don't help Ukraine further, we should start learning Russian – EU foreign policy chief
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Facebook

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has warned of Russia's direct threat to the EU and urged the international community to provide continued support for Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian, quoting Kallas speaking in the European Parliament, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas pointed to numerous hybrid actions Russia is conducting against EU countries: violations of airspace, military exercises near EU borders, attacks on infrastructure, recruitment of criminals for sabotage and more.

"Last year, Russia spent more on defence than the European Union combined," she noted. "This year, Russia is spending more on defence than its own healthcare, education and social policy combined. This is a long-term plan for a long-term aggression."

In this context, Kallas urged countries to swiftly adopt NATO’s new target of 5% of GDP on defence spending.

The EU’s chief diplomat also called Ukraine "Europe’s first line of defence", stressing the importance of sanctions against Russia and the need for continued aid provisions to Ukraine.

"We have to do more for Ukraine, for our own security too," she said. "To quote my friend NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: if we don’t help Ukraine further, we should all start learning Russian."

Kallas added that the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield today, "the stronger they will be around the negotiation table when Russia finally is ready to talk".

Background: Recently, Rutte stated that a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine would give Russia time to replenish its weapons stockpiles, increasing risks posed to NATO member states.

